Quebec premier, Montreal mayor call for end to violence after 3 shot dead in RDP

Premier François Legault and Mayor Valérie Plante say they are troubled by gun violence in Montreal, after three people were shot dead in an apartment building in the Rivière-des-Prairies neighborhood on Monday night.

Montreal police say two other people were injured in the shooting, which took place on Perras Boulevard, near 54th Avenue, around 7 p.m.

Officers returned to the scene early Tuesday morning to interview witnesses and look for surveillance footage that may have caught the incident on tape.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Info-Crime tip line.

The shooting in Rivière-des-Prairies renewed concerns from political leaders about recent gun violence in different neighbourhoods across the city.

"That shootings are taking place here is troubling and worrisome," Legault said Tuesday on Twitter. "My condolences go to the loved ones of the victims. We will protect Montrealers and Quebecers."

Plante also took to Twitter Tuesday morning with a similar message.

"Like the entire Montreal community, I am shocked by the shooting in RDP yesterday. Armed violence has to stop," Plante wrote. "The safety of Montrealers is an unconditional priority."

Comme la population montréalaise, je suis choquée par la fusillade d'hier à RDP. La violence armée doit cesser. La sécurité des Montréalais-es est une priorité inconditionnelle. Notre équipe est pleinement mobilisée et travaille avec le <a href="https://twitter.com/SPVM?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SPVM</a> pour trouver les coupables. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/polmtl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#polmtl</a> —@Val_Plante

SPVM, province promised to crack down on gun violence

In February, Montreal created a new police unit to crack down firearms trafficking.

A few months later, Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault announced the province would invest $5 million dollars in the unit over two years.

According to Guilbault, the number of violent armed offences increased by 107 per cent in Montreal between 2019 and 2020.