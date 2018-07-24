BEI report on fatal police shooting of Illutak Anautak won't be made public

More than a year after Illutak Anautak was shot and killed by police in the Nunavik village of Akulivik, Quebec's police watchdog has submitted its report on what happened to Quebec's Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions (DPCP) and the coroner.

However, the Bureau of Independent Investigations (BEI) said the report will not be made public, since it would reveal sensitive information about witnesses they interviewed.

A report by Coroner Steeve Poisson ​, released in April, described in detail how Anautak stabbed eight of his relatives, killing three, in the village of 600 on the northeast coast of Hudson Bay.

The Kativik Police Service, which serves all communities in Quebec's Inuit territory of Nunavik, received two separate calls just after 8 a.m. on June 10, 2017 about a fight at one home and a person injured in front of another home.

Officers found Anautak at that second home, where the assailant's cousin, Putulik Anautak, 12, was lying outside in his own blood, according to the coroner's report.

Anautak "had a bloody knife in each hand," the report said.

In a news release, the BEI said police drew their service pistols and ordered Anautak to drop his knives. The BEI statement said he refused, telling police who is next target was — identified in the coroner's report as his grandmother — and then throwing one of his knives at the officers.

According to the BEI statement, police then followed the man through the village. One of the officers tried to disarm him by throwing his retractable baton at him, but to no avail.

When he arrived at the home of his next target, police ordered him not to go in. Again, he ignored them. Police followed him into the house.

Once in the kitchen, Anautak lunged at the officers with his remaining knife, the BEI said. That's when the officers fired at him. He died on the spot.

The DPCP will use the BEI's findings to decide whether the officers should face any charges.

The role of the BEI is to investigate any incident involving police in which someone is hurt or killed or where police use their weapon.