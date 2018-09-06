Police watchdog investigating after officer shoots man fleeing vehicle in Terrebonne

Quebec's police oversight body is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Terrebonne Thursday night.

A vehicle was pulled over for a driving infraction shortly before 5 p.m. The officer exited their vehicle and approached the driver. The officer then returned to their patrol car, at which time a 41-year-old man in the passenger seat fled on foot.

The officer pursued and fired at the man. He was taken to hospital and his condition is currently unknown at this time, the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI) said in a statement.

Eight BEI investigators are assigned to the case.

The BEI investigates any incident involving police and a civilian in which the civilian is seriously injured or killed or whenever an officer discharges a firearm.