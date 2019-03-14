Montreal man pushed, struck by police alleges officer used excessive force

A Montreal man is accusing police of using excessive force after he says he was pushed and hit with a baton while witnessing an arrest St-Laurent Boulevard last fall.

Jason De Sousa Andrade, 28, has filed a complaint to Quebec's Police Ethics Commissioner.

On Sept. 8, 2018, as bars were closing, several Montreal police officers intervened in a fight that involved about 50 people outside a bar at the intersection of St-Laurent Boulevard and Ontario Street.

As part of the police operation, two officers were apprehending a suspect. De Sousa Andrade and woman approached police to ask questions about what was happening.

A third person filmed the scene. The video obtained by Radio-Canada shows an officer pushing and hitting him with a baton.

In the video, a Montreal police officer can be heard ordering them to move back. The officer then pushes them away physically.

When De Sousa Andrade and the woman approach again, the officer can be seen striking him on the knee with his baton. The officer then shoves the woman away.

Montreal police say they will not comment on this case, since an ethics complaint was filed against one of its agents.

De Sousa Andrade's lawyer Patrick Davis says he is outraged at the officer's use of force.

"What is most reprehensible to me is the fact that police acted with such speed and violence, when his safety was not in danger," Davis told Radio-Canada.

He said the bystanders were unlikely to have been armed, and were just asking questions.

Following the incident, De Sousa Andrade was accused of interfering with police work. However, prosecutors dropped the charge in recent weeks.