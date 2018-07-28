Police search for 8 suspects after armed assault in Montreal North

Police are looking for eight suspects in connection with an armed assault and attempted car theft in Montreal North that sent a man to hospital.

A 21-year-old man was parking his car when he was approached by a group of men just before midnight Friday, police said.

The men had a sharp object with them, according to police.

"They did approach his vehicle and started attacking him, trying to steal his car," SPVM Const. Raphaël Bergeron told CBC News.

The victim suffered injuries to his lower body and shoulder, and he was transported to hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening, Bergeron said.

The incident took place near the corner of Balzac Avenue and Amos Street.

Police said the victim was attacked by a group of men attempting to steal his car. (Radio-Canada)

The suspects were wearing hoodies, police said, and they got away in a vehicle parked near the scene.

Police are still investigating what happened.

"[It's] difficult to find out why he was targeted, but the motive of trying to steal his car is strongly being looked at by the investigators at this moment," Bergeron said.