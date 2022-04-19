Montrealers will have their say before city hires next police chief

Montrealers will get a chance to weigh in and have their say before the city hires its next police chief.

On Tuesday, the Valérie Plante administration announced plans to hold a public consultation before deciding who gets the top job in they city's police force. The move was inspired by community groups who took part in a recent forum on combating violence led by the city and the Service de Police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM).

According to the city, groups clamoured for a bigger role in selecting the next police chief.

"Public security is everyone's business," Mayor Plante said in a statement.

"The consultation process will make it possible to reflect the aspirations of the population, community groups, members of the SPVM, and youth through the selection process."

On Friday, Sylvain Caron will step down as police chief and retire, a decision he announced last month.

Sophie Roy is expected to take over the job in the interim, after the SPVM submitted her candidacy to the city's public security committee. The city has since recommended her to Quebec's public security minister, making her nomination all but guaranteed.

Roy would become the first woman to lead the city's police force.

The city was already three weeks into the process of selecting a permanent police chief. The decision to hold a public consultation essentially puts that on hold.

As a result of the public consultation, Roy's interim status would be guaranteed until September, the city said in a statement.