Police shooting in NDG leaves man with serious injuries

A man was rushed to hospital Tuesday evening with serious injuries following a police shooting in the borough of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce.

Officers were called to the intersection of Montclair Avenue and De Maisonneuve Boulevard for a fight that broke out.

One of the men involved in the fight went towards an officer. Police say he was wielding what appeared to be a sharp object.

That's when police opened fire.

The man, possibly in his 20s, was rushed to hospital.

The case has now been handed over to the province's bureau of independent investigations (BEI), which handles investigations when people are injured or killed during police operations.