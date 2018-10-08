Police seek victims of alleged serial sexual predator in Montérégie region

Police are seeking other possible victims of a Chambly man charged with sexual assault.

Richelieu-Saint-Laurent police arrested a 60-year-old man on Sept. 30 in connection with a sexual assault in the region. He appeared at the Longueuil courthouse on Oct. 1.

Police are now asking for the public's help in finding other possible victims, after their investigation suggested he may be involved in other cases.

In a statement, police said the Sûreté du Québec is co-ordinating a serial crimes investigation into the matter.

The accused remains in custody.

