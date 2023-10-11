Content
Longueuil police seek potential victims of man accused of luring a minor, sex crimes

Nilton Carreiro, 49, would have approached his victims on social media, including Omegle, a website that advertises itself as a platform to 'talk to strangers,' and Snapchat, under the username Natethetate, police say.

CBC News ·
A man in a mugshot.
Police believe Nilton Carreiro, 49, may have committed sexual acts toward other underage victims in Longueuil or elsewhere in Quebec. ( Le Service de police de l’agglomération de Longueuil)

Longueuil police are seeking the public's help to find more potential victims of a 49-year-old man accused of luring a minor and sex crimes. 

Nilton Carreiro was arrested on Oct. 3 and faces four charges, including luring a person 16 years of age or younger over the internet, sexual contact and obtaining sexual services from a minor in return for payment. 

The accused was released under conditions. He is prohibited from being in the presence of a minor and cannot use social media. 

Police believe Carreiro may have committed sexual acts toward other underage victims in Longueuil or elsewhere in Quebec.  

He would have approached his victims on social media, including Omegle, a website that advertises itself as a platform to 'talk to strangers,' and Snapchat, under the username Natethetate.  

Police are asking anyone with information about Carreiro to contact them immediately at 450-463-7211.

