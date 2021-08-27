Police seek public's help in solving 2018 Côte-des-Neiges homicide
Christian Felipe Zamora Pinto, 18, was found dead inside an apartment building 3 years ago
Montreal police are asking for the public's help in solving a three-year-old homicide that took place in the Côte-Des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-De-Grâce borough.
Police say Christian Felipe Zamora Pinto, 18, was found dead inside an apartment building on Goyer Street, near Decelles Avenue, on Aug. 28, 2018.
His body had "numerous signs of violence," according to a Montreal police service news release. His death was the 18th homicide in the city in 2018.
Investigators say the victim was known to police and they have strong reason to believe that some people with key information about his murder have still not come forward, possibly for fear of reprisal.
Police are urging anyone with any information to call their tip line, noting that they can speak anonymously with Info-Crime Montréal at 514-393-1133 or via the report form available on the infocrimemontreal.ca website.
