Police searching for kidnapper on the run in Laurentians

Laval police are asking for the public's help in finding David Santiago Caballero Rodriguez, who is suspected of abducting his ex-girlfriend and their baby Thursday afternoon.

After a police chase, the mother and child are safe but the suspect is still at large.

Around 1 p.m., police say the 20-year-old man saw his ex-girlfriend in a car driven by her mother. He allegedly threatened the driver with a blunt object when she was stopped at the corner of Bretagne and Fleur-de-Lys streets in Laval.

Police say he ordered the driver to exit the vehicle, with her daughter and six-week-old infant still inside, and then drove the car in the direction of the Laurentians.

About 90 minutes later, the suspect stopped on Morrison Road in Gore and exited the vehicle. Police lost track of the suspect as he fled into a wooded area.

Police are searching the area with the canine unit but have not yet found the suspect. The say he may have slipped through the perimeter erected by police.

Rodrigues is five feet, seven inches tall, weighing 140 pounds. He has tanned skin and brown eyes and was last seen wearing dark clothing, including a vest.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call 911 and mention file LVL 181101 044, or to make a confidential tip at 450-662-4636.

With files from Radio-Canada