Montreal police search for suspects after kidnapping in the West Island

Police are looking for suspects following an apparent kidnapping attempt on the West Island.

Several witnesses saw a 32-year-old man being forced into a vehicle on Sources Boulevard in Dollard-des-Ormeaux at around 6 p.m. Monday.

Montreal police spokesperson Jeanne Drouin said there were two vehicles involved, and both fled the scene.

Officers located one of them a little after 8 p.m. in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough, about 10 kilometres away.

Police say the victim was able to jump out of that vehicle. He was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

A 25-year-old man was arrested and questioned overnight. He is expected to appear in court later today.

Officials say they are still looking for the other vehicle and anyone else who might have been involved.

Police believe they know the motive but are not saying what it is because it could interfere with the investigation.