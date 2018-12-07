Police search for potential victims of Montreal man charged with sexual assault

Montreal police are looking for potential victims of a 39-year-old man charged with sexual assault and sexual contact with minors.

Charles Colby was arrested on Dec. 4 for sexual contact with children under 16 years old, sexual assault and harassment in the Outremont borough. He appeared in court on Wednesday.

Police investigators say they have reason to believe he may have other victims.

Anyone with information or who wishes to make a complaint against Colby is asked to to call 911 or go to their local police station.