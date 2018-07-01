Police search the Rivière Rouge in the Laurentians for missing teen

Quebec police are continuing their search for a 17-year-old boy they believe was carried away by the current while trying to cross the Rivière Rouge in the Laurentians.

According to the Sûreté du Québec, the teenager was trying to swim across the river just before noon on Saturday in the town of Huberdeau, Que., about 125 kilometres from Montreal.

Police said they were told the boy was swept away by the current.

Firefighters and police searched for the boy yesterday, but to no avail.

The search will resume this morning, police said, and divers will be sent into the river.