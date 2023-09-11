Montreal police ask for help finding 15-year-old girl missing for nearly a month

Montreal police are asking for the public's help in locating a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for nearly a month.

Linda Uqaituk Kirshner, also known as Charlie, was last seen Aug. 17 in Sir-Wilfrid-Laurier Park in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.

Police had previously identified the missing girl as Kirshner Uqaituk, but have since updated their website with the correct name.

Police say the teen could be in the downtown area, including the Alexis Nihon shopping mall and centres for Indigenous people.

Kirshner stands around five feet two inches tall and weighs about 121 pounds. She has long black hair, green eyes and speaks French and English.

She was last seen wearing a tank top and shorts that are either blue or red.

Police say they are concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information about the teen's disappearance is urged to call 911 or contact their local police station.