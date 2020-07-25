Police searching for man in his 50s seen falling in rapids at Cap Saint-Jacques
Montreal police and the members of the Coast Guard are searching for a man in his 50s after he was seen falling into some rapids at Cap Saint-Jacques in Lake of Two Mountains.
2 minors were treated for shock by Urgences Santé paramedics after witnessing what happened
Urgences Santé spokesperson Jean-François Coornaert said a call to emergency services came in at 2:40 p.m. after the man fell while swimming with his family.
Crews are still searching for him.
Urgences Santé paramedics treated two minors for shock after they witnessed what happened.
Quebec has already had 55 reports of deaths due to drowning this year, compared to 37 at the same time last year, according to statistics from the Lifesaving Society Quebec branch.
There were a total of 58 drownings in Quebec in 2019.
With files from The Canadian Press
