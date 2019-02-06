Police say Kuujjuaq woman missing in Montreal has been found

Police say Susie Koneak, an Inuk woman who came to Montreal for a doctor's appointment and went missing, has been found.

She flew to Montreal from Kuujjuaq, in Quebec's Inuit territory of Nunavik, and was last seen Jan. 28 at the Ullivik residence for people from Nunavik, in Dorval.

According to her family, she phoned her eldest daughter on Tuesday just after lunch but went missing again.

She was found, safe and sound, in Saint-Henri around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, thanks to tips from the public and the police search, police say.