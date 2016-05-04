Quebec police arrest dozens in drug raids targeting organized crime

Approximately 30 people were arrested Wednesday as a police operation targeting organized crime moved on drug-trafficking networks in multiple locations across Quebec.

The Sûreté du Québec's joint organized crime squad, known as ENRCO, and units from police forces in Montreal, Quebec City, Laval and Lévis were involved, said Sgt. Claude Denis, a provincial police spokesperson.

Raids were conducted in several Montreal boroughs as well as the South Shore, Mauricie, Outaouais and the Eastern Townships, Denis said.

ENRCO is specifically mandated to target the heads of organized crime, including high ranking members of the Hells Angels, Denis said.