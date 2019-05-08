Police raid possible drug lab in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve

Police, firefighters and a Hazmat team are working to investigate a possible drug lab that was discovered Tuesday afternoon in Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve.

The site of the investigation is a garage at Cuvillier and Adam streets.

Montreal police spokesperson Const. Véronique Dubuc said it is believed that synthetic drugs were being produced inside.

A 911 call was placed around 2:30 p.m. to alert police of a possible drug lab.

"Police raided the place," Dubuc said. Four officers were then taken to hospital after experiencing symptoms related to being around toxic substances.

Nine apartments near the garage were evacuated as a precaution.

Dubuc said a narcotics investigator will search the garage to find out what kind of drug is inside.

There are no injuries or suspects as of 10 p.m. Tuesday.