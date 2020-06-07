Protest against racism, police brutality happening Sunday in downtown Montreal

Thousands of people are expected to march through downtown Montreal for the second Sunday in a row protesting systemic racism and police brutality.

While the protest in Montreal and in dozens of other North American cities follows the killing of 46-year-old George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minn. last month, organizers say that systemic discrimination by police is a problem north of the border, too.

Last fall, an independent study commissioned by the City of Montreal showed that black and Indigenous people are four to five times more likely to be stopped and asked to identify themselves by police.

The Montreal police service (SPVM) says it will announce changes to its street check policy next month based on the study's findings.

At a news conference Friday, Montreal police Chief Sylvain Caron asked to take part in the protest and said racism within the force would not be tolerated.

He was invited to attend shortly after the news conference. But following criticism from advocacy groups, Nous sommes la ligue des noirs nouvelle génération, which is one of the organizers of today's demonstration, rescinded the invitation.

In a text message shared on the group's Facebook page on Saturday, they told the SPVM that "citizens are terrified of the idea that [Caron] will be there."

At last week's protest, thousands marched peacefully with most wearing masks and keeping their distance from each other to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

They held signs demanding justice for black Montrealers who have died during encounters with police, including Pierre Coriolan and Nicholas Gibbs.

On Friday evening, about 200 people attended a vigil outside a police station in Repentigny, Que., north of Montreal, in memory of Floyd and to demand more action from local police as they face their own allegations of racial profiling.