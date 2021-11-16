Police search for a potentially armed suspect in Sept-Îles, Que.

A police operation in underway in Sept-Îles. Que., to find a man who is possibly armed.

The Sûreté du Québec says it received a photo of a man carrying what appears to be a firearm at around 8 a.m.

Provincial police are warning residents in the area around Perreault, Noël and Radisson avenues to stay home, lock their doors and get away from the windows.

Residents should leave the sector if they are able to do it safely, police said in a statement.

The SQ says the suspect was last seen dressed entirely in black, wearing a mask and gloves, and carrying a backpack.

Some schools in the area have been shut down and some students have been placed in lockdown.

School administrators say the children are being kept safe and parents should not try and pick up their kids.

Police are asking anyone who has seen the suspect to call 911 and not approach him.

More details to come.