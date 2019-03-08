Police operation after man barricades himself in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield business

A man has been barricaded since just before 5 p.m. inside a Caisse Desjardins in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, located southwest of Montreal.

Police say he may be armed and that he has an unknown number of hostages with him inside the credit union.

Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Sgt. Ingrid Asselin said communication between the individual and police is unfolding calmly.

"Nothing indicates that the people inside have suffered injuries," Asselin said.

She said it is unclear how many people are inside.

Police had received a call from a panic button inside the business at 4:50 p.m.

Asselin said more details could not be released as doing so may jeopardize the operation.

A dozen police cruisers are at the scene.