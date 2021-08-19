Provincial police arrest suspect after officer shot in Beauce

Quebec provincial police have arrested a suspect after one of their officers was shot in the Beauce region.

The incident began Wednesday morning at around 9 a.m. with a traffic stop on Highway 73 in the Sainte-Marie area.

According to the Sûreté du Quebec, the suspect then made his way toward a nearby exit, and the officer followed suit. She was injured soon after that.

Police set up a command post, deployed a helicopter as well as an armoured truck, and used sniffer dogs in an attempt to locate the man. Overnight, the SQ confirmed they had arrested the suspect.

Police are expected to provide more details about what happened during a news conference Thursday.

The officer's life is not believed to be in danger.