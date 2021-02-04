Police officer acquitted in fatal shooting of Bony Jean-Pierre in Montréal-Nord

A Quebec Court judge has found Montreal police officer Christian Gilbert not guilty of manslaughter in the death of Bony Jean-Pierre.

Jean-Pierre was killed when a plastic bullet fired by Gilbert struck him in the head during a drug raid in Montréal-Nord in March of 2016.

He was trying to flee out a window when he was hit. Jean-Pierre fell two-and-a-half metres to the ground, and died a few days later of his injuries.

Gilbert testified during the trial that he had fired a warning shot near Jean-Pierre's hand, then aimed a second shot toward Jean-Pierre's hip. He said then a puff of smoke came out of his gun and the next thing he knew he saw Jean-Pierre falling toward the ground.

Bony Jean-Pierre, 46, died after he was shot in the head with a plastic bullet while fleeing police in a drug raid. (domainefuneraire.com)

Gilbert and another officer ran to him and found him unconscious but still breathing, with a wound to his head.

The officer who planned the raid testified during the trial that the apartment where Jean-Pierre was shot was known as a place to buy drugs.

More to come.