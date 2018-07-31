Montreal police looking for missing 67-year-old woman with schizophrenia

Montreal police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 67-year-old woman who has schizophrenia and diabetes.

Micheline Paulvin was last seen at the centre where she lives in Pointe-aux-Trembles, in Montreal's east end, around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, the SPVM said.

She was reported missing after she didn't show up for breakfast this morning.

Police and employees at the centre say they fear for her safety.

She needs to take medication that she doesn't have with her, police said.

Paulvin is 5'3" tall, weighs about 150 lbs., and speaks French.

She was last seen wearing a black skirt and black moccasins with white rope around them.

Police are asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to call Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133.