Montreal police search for missing 82-year-old man

Montreal police are asking for the public's help in locating an 82-year-old man who was last seen at around 8 p.m. Sunday.

Yvan Perreault is described as white. He is five feet, three inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He has blue eyes and white hair.

Perreault lives in L'Assomption, Que. He was last seen in the Anjou area wearing a red coat and dark pants.

He drives a white, 2015 Nissan Versa, with the license plate YWC 942.

Authorities and Perreault's family worry for his safety because, police say, he sometimes has slight memory loss and could be confused.

Police say he has friends in the LaSalle area and he lived in Montreal North for several years, so he may be tempted to return.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911, their local police department or Info-Crime Montréal, an anonymous service, at 514-393-1133.