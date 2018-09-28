Montreal police seek public's help to find missing 80-year-old man

Montreal police are seeking the public's help in finding an 80-year-old man who has been missing since Thursday.

Desmond Waithe was last seen around 11 a.m., when he left his senior's residence in the Parc-Extension neighbourhood.

Police say Waithe has numerous health issues, including poor vision, and that he needs to take regular medication.

He is not supposed to leave the residence alone for his safety.

Waithe has a history of homelessness, and police think he might be in a church or library in Parc-Extension, downtown Montreal or Westmount.

He left without any of his belongings and does not have any money, police said.

Waithe has brown eyes and white hair. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a black hooded jacket, grey pants and sneakers. He is six feet tall and weighs 175 pounds. He speaks English.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact police anonymously at Info-Crime Montréal by calling 514-393-1133 or submitting an online tip.