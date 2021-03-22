Montreal police search for missing teen

Montreal police are asking for the public's help locating 17-year-old Jimmy Pierre-Louis.

The teen, who has epilepsy, was last seen Sunday morning in the borough of Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles.

Pierre-Louis has black hair and brown eyes. He is around six-feet tall and weighs 200 pounds.

Police said he speaks French and is likely travelling on foot.

He was last seen wearing a beige coat, dark blue pants, a black tuque and a grey backpack.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133 or dial 911.