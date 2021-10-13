Police make arrests in connection with triple homicide in Montreal's east end

Montreal police say they are making arrests this morning in connection with a triple homicide this summer in Rivière-des-Prairies—Pointe-aux-Trembles.

The Montreal police service (SPVM) says someone opened fire on an apartment on Perras Boulevard, near 53rd Avenue, on Aug. 2.

Three people were killed and two others were injured.

Police issued a statement this morning, saying they are making arrests and carrying out searches in Montreal and Laval.