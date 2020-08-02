Montreal police looking for missing 20-year-old woman
Maria Bocearov was last seen in her home in the city's Centre-Sud neighbourhood Friday.
Montreal police are asking for the public's help in locating a 20-year-old woman who has been missing since 3 a.m. Friday.
Maria Bocearov was last seen in her home in the city's Centre-Sud neighbourhood.
She was wearing a white vest with a beige dress, pale high heels and a dark cross-body purse .
Bocearov is described as being white, about five-feet-one-inch tall and weighing 115 pounds.
She is believed to be on foot. Her family worries for her safety.