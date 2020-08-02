Skip to Main Content
Montreal police looking for missing 20-year-old woman
Montreal police looking for missing 20-year-old woman

Maria Bocearov was last seen in her home in the city's Centre-Sud neighbourhood Friday. 

Maria Bocearov was last seen in her home in the city's Centre-Sud neighbourhood Friday

Maria Bocearov, 20, has been missing since she was last seen in her home in Centre-Sud Friday. (Submitted by Montreal police)

Montreal police are asking for the public's help in locating a 20-year-old woman who has been missing since 3 a.m. Friday. 

Maria Bocearov was last seen in her home in the city's Centre-Sud neighbourhood. 

She was wearing a white vest with a beige dress, pale high heels and a dark cross-body purse . 

Bocearov is described as being white, about five-feet-one-inch tall and weighing 115 pounds. 

She is believed to be on foot. Her family worries for her safety. 

