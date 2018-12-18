Police ask for help to identify West Island hit-and-run suspect

Montreal police have released a composite sketch of a woman in her early 20s they believe was involved in a deadly hit and run earlier this year.

Police say she has white skin, black hair and is five feet, 130 lbs. The suspect is also a French-speaker.

The incident happened on Ste-Anne Street at the corner of Pierrefonds Boulevard at 10:27 pm during a power outage on May 4, at the border of L'île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève.

Police say the suspect briefly stopped driving before fleeing the scene.

Nearby pedestrians attempted to help the 45-year-old male victim who was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital, authorities say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Montreal police.

People can also do so anonymously through Info-Crime Montreal's website or number at 514-393-1133.