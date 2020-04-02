Skip to Main Content
Police intervene during celebration at opposition leader Lionel Perez's home
Lionel Perez, leader of Ensemble Montréal, says the gathering respected physical distancing, with the couple joining by video conference, a friend playing music in the garage and some passersby in the driveway.

Montreal Opposition Leader Lionel Perez says he wanted to bring a bit of hope during what has been a difficult time, by holding a celebration for his daughter and her fiancé, who are in New York. He says everyone respected physical distancing. (CBC)

Montreal police were called to the home of Lionel Perez, the leader of Ensemble Montréal, after he had held a small gathering for his daughter's engagement Wednesday. 

Perez says he was respecting physical distancing measures. He and his wife and children were the only ones in the home, but he asked a friend to play music in the driveway to help the celebration.

Neighbours joined from their balconies. Perez says some passersby stopped by to congratulate the couple, but stayed outside. 

Perez's daughter and her fiancé joined by video conference from New York. 

"It all lasted about 30 minutes — a short break where my daughter and her fiancé were able to live a moment of hope despite the current crisis," said Perez, who is the city councillor for Darlington in the Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough. 

He says he collaborated with police and people left. 

"I understand that the current climate can make people worried," he said. 

In a statement, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said she found the gathering disappointing.

"It sends a contradictory message because we keep repeating it: no gatherings. Period!" she said.

"Mr. Perez isn't above the rules and he should know that."

With files from Jay Turnbull and Radio-Canada's Émilie Dubreuil

