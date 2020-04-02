Police intervene during celebration at opposition leader Lionel Perez's home

Montreal police were called to the home of Lionel Perez, the leader of Ensemble Montréal, after he had held a small gathering for his daughter's engagement Wednesday.

Perez says he was respecting physical distancing measures. He and his wife and children were the only ones in the home, but he asked a friend to play music in the driveway to help the celebration.

Neighbours joined from their balconies. Perez says some passersby stopped by to congratulate the couple, but stayed outside.

Perez's daughter and her fiancé joined by video conference from New York.

"It all lasted about 30 minutes — a short break where my daughter and her fiancé were able to live a moment of hope despite the current crisis," said Perez, who is the city councillor for Darlington in the Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough.

He says he collaborated with police and people left.

"I understand that the current climate can make people worried," he said.

In a statement, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said she found the gathering disappointing.

"It sends a contradictory message because we keep repeating it: no gatherings. Period!" she said.

"Mr. Perez isn't above the rules and he should know that."