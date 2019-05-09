Montreal police investigating suspicious fire on Mont-Royal Ave.

Montreal police say an early morning fire in a Plateau resto-bar was started intentionally.

The fire appears to have destroyed much of the small business on Mont-Royal Avenue near Papineau Avenue. But by 6 a.m. firefighters had it under control.

Police say witnesses saw a man enter the bar and pour accelerant inside before the fire started.

The Montreal Police's arson squad is investigating.