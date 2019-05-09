Skip to Main Content
Montreal police investigating suspicious fire on Mont-Royal Ave.
Montreal

Police say witnesses saw a man break into the bar and pour accelerant before the fire started.

CBC News
Montreal police are investigating a suspicious fire that started early Thursday morning at a bar on Mont-Royal Avenue near Papineau Avenue. (Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada)

Montreal police say an early morning fire in a Plateau resto-bar was started intentionally. 

The fire appears to have destroyed much of the small business on Mont-Royal Avenue near Papineau Avenue. But by 6 a.m. firefighters had it under control. 

Police say witnesses saw a man enter the bar and pour accelerant inside before the fire started. 

Witnesses say a man pouring accelerant inside the bar, police say. (Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada)

The Montreal Police's arson squad is investigating.

