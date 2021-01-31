Police investigating suspicious death in Longueuil park

Longueuil police are investigating after the body of a man was found in Michel-Chartrand Park on Saturday morning.

Police say there were signs of violence on the body and they are treating the death as suspicious.

The man did not have identification on him so they are still trying to confirm his identity.

The body was found by a passerby at around 10:30 a.m., police say, near the intersection of Jean-Paul-Vincent Blvd. and Chemin du Lac.

A large perimeter was set up around the park on Saturday and police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact them by calling 911.

The park is popular with families and crowded on weekends, as it comprises ski trails, a rink and a sledding hill.