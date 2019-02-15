Police investigating death of man in 50s believed to have been hit by snow-removal truck

Police in Lévis, Que., are investigating the death of a man believed to have been hit by a snow-removal truck.

He was found injured on the ground yesterday evening in the Lauzon neighbourhood, at the corner of Langelier and Voitures-d'Eau streets.

He was later pronounced dead.

A witness told police the man in his 50s had been struck by a snow-removal vehicle that then left the scene.

Lévis police Capt. Marc Tremblay says the truck has since been located, and verifications are being made.

A security perimeter has been set up at the scene.

Quebec provincial police are also investigating.