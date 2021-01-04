Police investigating death of 7-year-old girl in Laval
The girl's death was declared in hospital and an autopsy will be conducted, police confirm.
Cause of death has not yet been established, police say
Laval police are investigating after a seven-year-old girl was found dead at a residence in the Chomedey district of Laval on Sunday afternoon.
Sgt. Geneviève Major confirmed that police responded to a call around 2:30 p.m. to a home on Boutillier Street.
She said the girl was found in cardio-respiratory arrest and her death was declared in hospital.
The cause of death is not yet known and an autopsy will be conducted.
Members of the girl's family are being interviewed, but Major said there is a language barrier and police are waiting for an interpreter.
With files from Radio-Canada's Aimée Lemieux
