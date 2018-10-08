Montreal police investigate attempted murder in Pierrefonds-Roxboro

Montreal police are investigating an attempted murder in Pierrefonds-Roxboro Sunday night.

Witnesses called 911 at around 9:30 p.m. to report gunshots on Laurin Street, near Gouin Street West. Laurin Street is lined with single-family homes not far from the Rivière des Prairies.

When police arrived on the scene, there were no victims on site, but officers did find gun shells, said Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

Officers checked various hospitals throughout the city until they located a 25-year-old male victim with at least one gunshot wound to his upper body.

His life is not in danger, Brabant said.

Police closed off part of Laurin Street in Pierrefonds-Roxboro after a 23-year-old man was shot. (Stéphane Grégoire/Radio-Canada)

A perimeter was set up around the area where the shooting took place so crime scene technicians could search for further evidence.

Police are still investigating, he said, and no arrests have been made.

As of Monday morning, Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils said the victim is refusing to cooperate with police.