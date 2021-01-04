Police investigating death of 7-year-old girl in Laval

Laval police are investigating after a seven-year-old girl was found dead at a residence in the Chomedey district of Laval on Sunday afternoon.

Sgt. Geneviève Major confirmed that police responded to a call around 2:30 p.m.

She said the girl was found in cardio-respiratory arrest and her death was declared in hospital.

The cause of death is not yet known and an autopsy will be conducted.

Members of the girl's family are being interviewed, but Major said there is a language barrier and police are waiting for an interpreter.