Police intervene after man refuses to wear mask at Montreal Tim Hortons

Montreal Police were called to a Tim Hortons at the corner of Jarry Street E. and Papineau Ave. in Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension Saturday afternoon for a man who refused to wear a face covering inside.

As of Saturday, masks are now mandatory in indoor public spaces across the province.

Police said after they arrived at the scene at 12:35 p.m., they asked the man to leave the restaurant. He refused and police said he resisted when they tried to force him to leave.

In a cellphone video of the incident, the man can be seen being wrestled to the ground and pinned. Police also used pepper spray.

This video, posted by Sandra Bourgoin on Facebook, shows an incident between a man and police in a Tim Hortons in Montreal. 0:30

The man was arrested and then released with a promise to appear for interfering with police work.