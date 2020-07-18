Police intervene after man refuses to wear mask at Montreal Tim Hortons
A video posted to social media shows police officers wrestling the man to the ground
Montreal Police were called to a Tim Hortons at the corner of Jarry Street E. and Papineau Ave. in Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension Saturday afternoon for a man who refused to wear a face covering inside.
As of Saturday, masks are now mandatory in indoor public spaces across the province.
Police said after they arrived at the scene at 12:35 p.m., they asked the man to leave the restaurant. He refused and police said he resisted when they tried to force him to leave.
In a cellphone video of the incident, the man can be seen being wrestled to the ground and pinned. Police also used pepper spray.
The man was arrested and then released with a promise to appear for interfering with police work.
With files from Radio-Canada's Jacaudrey Charbonneau