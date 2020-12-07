Montreal police, firefighters poised to dismantle homeless camp east of downtown

Montreal police and firefighters are at the site of a homeless encampment this morning just east of Montreal's downtown.

Officers on bicycles and horseback are encouraging people to leave the patch of green space along Notre-Dame Street.

Caroline Chèvrefils, a spokesperson for the SPVM, said the dismantling of the camp would be carried out by the fire department.

The fire department issued an eviction order after a fire broke out on Saturday near a propane tank.

In a statement Sunday, the City of Montreal said the fire could have resulted in "serious injuries or even deaths" had it not been quickly contained by firefighters.

The city has been trying to get people to leave the encampment voluntarily and, in recent weeks, more than 60 campers have packed up and left.

Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve Mayor Pierre Lessard-Blais said the eviction order means people must leave today.

"It's not a matter of negotiation or a political debate. It's a legal issue," he said on Daybreak, though he stressed there were no plans to make arrrests.

The encampment has become a glaring symbol of the economic impact of the pandemic, and advocates have been calling for more affordable housing.

Lessard-Blais said the city can only do so much and that Quebec and the federal government need to increase funding for housing.

Sam Watts, the CEO of Welcome Hall Mission, which provides a variety of services to Montrealers in precarious situations, said the pandemic has "put a spotlight on an issue that has always been simmering beneath the surface."

The City of Montreal has doubled the number of beds available to homeless people, including a 380-bed shelter in a converted four-star hotel downtown that's now being operated by the Welcome Hall Mission.

"It's our job as a society to make sure that we provide the care to get them to where they need to be, and for them to stay there," he said.