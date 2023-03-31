Police crack down on violence against Greater Montreal area businesses

Police from different forces in the Greater Montreal are working together to solve dozens of cases of violence and intimidation targeting local businesses. So far they have arrested 19 people.

Officers from Montreal, Laval, and the North Shore communities carried out an operation after linking 67 separate incidents over the past year — including threats, extortion, arson, and assault targeting stores and businesses.

Those arrested have been arrested and are facing a range of charges including weapons possession, armed assault, extortion, and arson. Officials say further arrests could be made down the road.

"Our goal for us with the unification of the forces of the three police services is to put an end [to the violence]. Reduction is not enough, we want to put an end to this violence. Our business owners will not be threatened," said Laval police major crimes division inspector Kimon Christopoulos.

The acts took place mainly in the Chomedey sector in Laval, near Curé-Labelle Boulevard located south of Highway 440. In Montreal, they were concentrated mainly in the Saint-Laurent borough.

The investigators managed to find the suspects "by focusing on certain offenses related to arson, narcotics, vehicle theft," said Christopoulos.