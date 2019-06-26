Body of Abitibi man, missing since December, found near lake

Provincial police have confirmed a body discovered near a lake in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region is that Charlie Wapachee, a Cree man from Senneterre, Que., missing since late last year.

Wapachee, 40, was reported missing on Dec. 18, 2018 by his family.

The Sûreté du Québec said they received a call from citizens on June 10 who had found a body on Du Quai Road in Senneterre, near a campground on Parent Lake, 80 kilometres northeast of Val-d'Or.

A forensic analysis confirmed the body to be that of Wapachee.

An investigation into the cause of death continues.

Police had carried out several ground searches in the weeks following his disappearance.