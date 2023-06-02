Police find body of young Chinese man who disappeared in Montreal in 2022

Police have found the body of a young man who went missing in Montreal last fall.

Feng Tian was last seen on Oct. 17, 2022, near Saint-Jacques and Delinelle streets in Montreal's Saint-Henri neighbourhood.

About a month after his disappearance, Montreal police set up a command post to investigate the case. There was concern among family and friends because Tian spoke only Chinese.

His body was found about an hour's drive northeast, in the municipality of Contrecoeur.

According to Montreal police, there is no indication that foul play was involved. DNA was used to identify the remains.

Tian had emigrated from China last summer to live with his mother in Montreal.