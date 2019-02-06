Police fear for safety of Kuujjuaq woman missing in Montreal

Police are asking for the public's help finding Susie Koneak, an Inuk woman who was last seen Jan. 28 at the Ullivik residence for people from Nunavik, in Dorval.

Koneak, 44, is five feet seven inches and weighs about 200 pounds.

She flew to Montreal for a doctor's appointment from Kuujjuaq, in Quebec's Inuit territory of Nunavik.

Police say they fear for her safety.

Koneak has blue eyes and red hair. She was last seen wearing a pale-coloured winter jacket, a blue hat and traditional Inuit boots with fur at the calf, according to police.

Police said she may be in Verdun or Saint-Henri.

According to Koneak's family, she phoned her eldest daughter on Tuesday just after lunch but has since gone missing again.