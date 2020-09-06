Skip to Main Content
Police asking for public's help to identify cyclist involved in Contrecoeur, Que., collision
Montreal

The young man was not carrying any identification at the time of the collision with a vehicle, so police are asking for the public's help to identify him. 

Police say he is a young Black man between 15 and 22 years old

CBC News ·
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a cyclist who was involved in a serious crash on Saturday evening in Contrecoeur, in the Montérégie.  (Stéphane Grégoire/Radio-Canada)

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a cyclist who was involved in a serious crash on Saturday evening in Contrecoeur, in the Montérégie. 

Police say he is a young Black man between 15 and 22 years old. He was wearing a black hoodie, dark blue jeans and Nike shoes. He was riding a metallic gray and green Peugeot bicycle, police say. 

The collision occurred just before 10 p.m. in a poorly-lit area on Montée Saint-Roch. 

Police say the driver, a woman in her 40s, did not see the cyclist before colliding with him. Alcohol was not a factor, said Capt. Sylvain Lachapelle of the Richelieu-Saint-Laurent intermunicipal police board.

The cyclist was unconscious after the collision. He was in critical condition when transported to a local hospital, and was then transferred to the Hôpital du Sacré-Coeur in Montreal. 

No missing person's report had been filed by Sunday morning.

Anyone with information that could identify the cyclist are asked to contact police by calling 450-536-3333. 

