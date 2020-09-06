Police asking for public's help to identify cyclist involved in Contrecoeur, Que., collision

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a cyclist who was involved in a serious crash on Saturday evening in Contrecoeur, in the Montérégie.

The young man was not carrying any identification at the time of the collision with a vehicle, so police are asking for the public's help to identify him.

Police say he is a young Black man between 15 and 22 years old. He was wearing a black hoodie, dark blue jeans and Nike shoes. He was riding a metallic gray and green Peugeot bicycle, police say.

The collision occurred just before 10 p.m. in a poorly-lit area on Montée Saint-Roch.

Police say the driver, a woman in her 40s, did not see the cyclist before colliding with him. Alcohol was not a factor, said Capt. Sylvain Lachapelle of the Richelieu-Saint-Laurent intermunicipal police board.

The cyclist was unconscious after the collision. He was in critical condition when transported to a local hospital, and was then transferred to the Hôpital du Sacré-Coeur in Montreal.

No missing person's report had been filed by Sunday morning.

Anyone with information that could identify the cyclist are asked to contact police by calling 450-536-3333.