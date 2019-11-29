Police across Quebec begin holiday crack down on driving under the influence

Police forces in the province of Quebec are teaming up for a province-wide campaign to crack down on driving under the influence.

From now until early January, all 18 police forces in Quebec have pledged to intensify their efforts to catch drivers who have consumed drugs or alcohol. That includes more roadside checkpoints to detect and arrest drivers who are over the limit.

The push is in collaboration with Quebec's automobile insurance board (SAAQ) and Operation Nez Rouge, a volunteer service that helps inebriated drivers get home by having sober volunteers drive their vehicle for them.

Nez Rouge's 36th season also starts on Friday. Last year, volunteers gave around 56,000 rides across Quebec.

According to the Sûreté du Québec, drunk driving causes an average of 110 deaths a year and 260 serious injuries.

33 per cent of drivers who died in a collision between 2012 and 2016 had consumed drugs prior to their death. For 16 to 24-year-olds, 35 per cent had consumed cannabis.