Montreal police officers and 23-year-old woman injured after their cars collide

A Montreal driver and two police officers were injured after a civilian car and police cruiser collided in downtown Montreal Saturday night.

The two police officers were heading to a call when their car struck a 23-year-old woman's black Toyota at around 10:45 p.m. at the corner of Saint-Antoine and Saint-André streets.

The woman was heading south on Saint-André, while the police officers were driving east on Saint-Antoine.

The woman was lightly injured, but the officers were taken to hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The police car crashed into a cement wall above Highway 136, previously known as the Ville-Marie Expressway.

Collision investigators and a reconstructionist are analyzing the scene and trying to determine the circumstances of the accident.