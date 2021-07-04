Skip to Main Content
Montreal police officers and 23-year-old woman injured after their cars collide

Two police officers were heading to a call when their car collided with a 23-year-old woman's black Toyota at around 10:45 p.m. at the corner of Saint-Antoine and Saint-André streets. 

Two Montreal police officers were taken to hospital after the car they were driving collided with the car of a woman in downtown Montreal Saturday night. (Stéphane Grégoire/Radio-Canada)

A Montreal driver and two police officers were injured after a civilian car and police cruiser collided in downtown Montreal Saturday night. 

The two police officers were heading to a call when their car struck a 23-year-old woman's black Toyota at around 10:45 p.m. at the corner of Saint-Antoine and Saint-André streets. 

The woman was heading south on Saint-André, while the police officers were driving east on Saint-Antoine. 

The woman was lightly injured, but the officers were taken to hospital for non-life threatening injuries. 

The police car crashed into a cement wall above Highway 136, previously known as the Ville-Marie Expressway. 

Collision investigators and a reconstructionist are analyzing the scene and trying to determine the circumstances of the accident.

 

