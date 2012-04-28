Police called to another Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu bingo event of more than 150 people

After a first warning, a bingo hall south of Montreal that hosted 250 people Friday against public-health guidelines held another event Wednesday evening with up to 170 attendees.

Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu police were called and organizers sent participants home.

The city in the Montérégie region was in an orange zone, the second-highest alert level for COVID-19 restrictions, until early this week, when it became a red zone.

Quebec's Health Ministry had clarified this week that in orange zones, the maximum number of people allowed inside bingo halls is 25.

It went so far as to recommend that participants watch for symptoms of COVID-19 after 250 bingo players, mainly in their 60s, gathered Friday at the Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu bingo hall.

They were trying to win a $100,000 prize.

But the hall still went ahead with another event Wednesday, which was interrupted by police.

The organization behind the events, HR Community Bingo, said on its Facebook page that it followed public-health guidelines and is now closing down as the region becomes a red zone.