BEI investigates death of Drummondville woman just 1 day after she asked police for help
Woman sought psychiatric assessment of son day before she was found seriously injured, police watchdog says
Quebec's police watchdog is investigating a woman's death in Drummondville after she was found seriously injured one day after she asked the police for help managing her son.
The 57-year-old woman showed up at the Drummondville detachment of the provincial police on Sunday at 1:30 p.m., asking them to force her son to undergo a psychiatric assessment, according to preliminary information released by the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI).
The BEI did not provide the son's age but says in a statement he had been living with his mother for the past few weeks.
The provincial police, the Sûreté du Québec, could not assist the woman at that time and so she left and went to work, the BEI says.
On Monday at around 9:30 a.m., somebody contacted the SQ and asked them to check in on her because they were concerned for her well-being.
When police arrived at the scene, they found a seriously injured woman — the same woman who had requested assistance the day before.
The woman was transported to hospital where she was declared dead, the BEI says.
Now eight BEI investigators are on the case.
Because the SQ was involved in the woman's death, Montreal police services, the SPVM, will assist with the investigation by providing two forensic experts.
With the BEI investigating, the SQ provided no comment.
Earlier in the day Monday, Radio-Canada reported it was a friend who contacted police Monday morning after she had hadn't heard from the woman.
When officers arrived at the residence on Pinard Street, a man in his 30s was found on the scene, Radio-Canada reported. Provincial police investigators met with the man.
The first step of any BEI investigation is to determine if the preliminary information is accurate. The BEI steps in whenever someone is killed or injured during a police operation.
Anyone who witnessed the event is asked to contact the BEI.
