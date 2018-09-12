Police arrest teen after online threats shut West Island school

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to the alleged online threats that prompted a West Island school to cancel school Thursday — making it the second Montreal area school to shut its doors this week due to online threats.

Police say the teen suspect is a student at École Secondaire des Sources, located in Dollard-des-Ormeaux.

The boy allegedly made death threats on social media, says Montreal police Const. Benoit Boisselle.

His home was searched, but no weapons or explosives were found. The boy will face charges related to the alleged threats in youth court.

Police have confirmed the school is no longer in any danger. It will reopen Friday and all activities will return to normal, according Gina Guillemette, a spokesperson for the Marguerite-Bourgeoys school board.

Guillemette could not provide details about the arrested student nor about the threat itself.

School alerted to threat Wednesday

A spokesperson for the Marguerite Bourgeoys school board confirmed to CBC News that a threat was received on Wednesday afternoon. It is still unclear what the threat was.

A letter was sent to parents at 5 p.m. on Wednesday to inform them of the closure.

On Tuesday, Beaconsfield High School was closed due to another threat made on social media.

In the end, that threat was made against another school with the same initials as Beaconsfield High School.

According to local media reports, a 16-year-old student at Brunswick High School in Georgia was arrested Monday and charged with making terrorist threats and the disruption of a public school.

With files from Lauren McCallum